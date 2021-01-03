Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.67. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

