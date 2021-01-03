Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.62 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00015100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $4.62 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00232366 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

