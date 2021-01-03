UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Up 120.5% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 234.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 120.5% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $31,273.08 and approximately $18.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002436 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

