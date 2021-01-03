UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

