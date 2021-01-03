UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,055. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 80,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

