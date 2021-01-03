UMA One Day Volume Reaches $16.55 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.29 or 0.00025866 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $460.19 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00166202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00510070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00274975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

