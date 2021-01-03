Ultragate Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $52,256.13 and $11.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

