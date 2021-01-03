Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

