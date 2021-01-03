UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

