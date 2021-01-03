U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

USX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.