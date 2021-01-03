U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
USX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.
Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
