Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $290.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.72 million to $292.90 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $287.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.52. 284,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,489. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.77.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

