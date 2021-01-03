TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00257891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01963826 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

