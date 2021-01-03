Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWST opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,694,772.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,384 shares of company stock valued at $29,038,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 173,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

