Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CUBE stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.