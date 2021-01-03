Truist Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $48.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.46.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 825,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200,693 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 346,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 185,600 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 28,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

