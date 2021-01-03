TRON Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TRON has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $966.70 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.