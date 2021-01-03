TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches Market Cap of $23.49 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 78.9% lower against the dollar. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00005698 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $359,323.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00122439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00171413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00510046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00265197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019148 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003347 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

