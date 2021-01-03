TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.68. 5,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

