ToughBuilt Industries (OTCMKTS:TBLTU) Stock Price Up ∞

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBLTU) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,297 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLTU)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

