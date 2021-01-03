Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Tosoh stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

