TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.93.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

