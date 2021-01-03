Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $314.30 million. Titan International posted sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

TWI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Titan International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

