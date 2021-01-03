Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,724,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Think Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 384.6% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

