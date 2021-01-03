Thisoption (TONS) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Thisoption has a market cap of $571,235.66 and $2.20 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00116364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00162890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00500190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00270277 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018421 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

