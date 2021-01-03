Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.22. Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 97,037 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$245.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

