The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 276,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

