The Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.70 and last traded at $142.70. Approximately 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.06.

About The Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and mineral properties management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working interests in 22.52 net gas wells; and 25.59 net oil wells located in 7,732 net producing acres.

