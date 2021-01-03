The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Trading Down 1.3%

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). 22,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 34,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The stock has a market cap of £130.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) news, insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,900.56). Also, insider Rachel Neaman acquired 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £3,000.50 ($3,920.17).

About The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L)

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

