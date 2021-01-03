The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Trading Down 1.7%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.38. 16,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Ireland Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.54% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

