The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.68.

MOS opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

