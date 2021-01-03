The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 183,908 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

