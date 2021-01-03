The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Home Depot by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

