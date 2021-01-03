The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.676 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has decreased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

