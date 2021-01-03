The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Receives C$67.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$68.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.64. The stock has a market cap of C$83.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

