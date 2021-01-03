The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $122.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $136.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $501.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $503.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $490.30 million, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTB shares. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 114.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 127.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

