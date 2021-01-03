The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post $73.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.43 million and the lowest is $73.08 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $278.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.55 million to $278.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $316.68 million, with estimates ranging from $312.26 million to $321.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

Several analysts have commented on TBBK shares. ValuEngine raised The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 175,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 138,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.