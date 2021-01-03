TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

