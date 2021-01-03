Tezos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.78 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $227.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00006236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,572,865 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

