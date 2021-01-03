Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $588.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $595.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.90 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $614.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. 254,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

