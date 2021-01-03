Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,223 shares of company stock worth $403,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 272.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 84,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Terex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

