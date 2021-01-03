TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TTGT opened at $59.11 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

