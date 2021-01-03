Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Team by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Team by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Team by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 63,317.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 255,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

TISI opened at $10.90 on Friday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.40 million. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Team will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

