Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00248900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.70 or 0.01930146 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

