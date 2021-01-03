Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

