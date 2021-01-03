Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.95.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.