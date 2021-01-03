sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.5% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. sUSD has a market cap of $22.62 million and $26.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00170976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00508352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019129 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

