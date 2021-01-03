Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 355,500 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SGY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The company has a market cap of C$101.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 775,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$186,048.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$434,835.12.

About Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

