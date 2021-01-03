Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.52 million and $3.83 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $947.76 or 0.02851363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,836,121 coins and its circulating supply is 302,531,687 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.