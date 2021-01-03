Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 603,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,858,000.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

