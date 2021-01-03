Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $234.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.65.

SYK opened at $245.04 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $245.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

