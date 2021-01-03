Strs Ohio Takes $31,000 Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

